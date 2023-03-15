NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Set to Be Released by Cowboys Amid $16.4M Salary Cap Hit

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to release running back Ezekiel Elliott, ending his seven-year tenure with the team.

Per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys are "set to part ways" with Elliott and an official announcement could come before the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed releasing Elliott is the "likely choice" for the Cowboys, but nothing is official at this point.

Rapoport added the Cowboys would likely designate Elliott as a post-June 1 cut. He has a $16.7 million cap hit for 2023. A post-June 1 cut would save the team $10.9 million against the cap for the upcoming season.

Elliott amassed 968 total yards and 12 touchdowns last season but rushed for a career-low 3.8 yards per carry (231 carries, 876 rushing yards) and caught just 17 passes for 92 yards.

The 27-year-old struggled in his final four games, including playoffs, rushing for 100 yards on 50 carries (2.0 YPC).

The Cowboys selected Elliott with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. His career accolades include three Pro Bowls, an All-Pro nod and the 2016 PFWA Rookie of the Year award.

The Ohio State product burst onto the scene with an NFL-high 1,631 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016 en route to leading the Cowboys to an NFC East title and the conference's No. 1 seed. He led the NFL in rushing yards again in 2018 with 1,434.

However, Elliott's numbers have tailed off over the past three years as he's rushed for just 4.0 yards per carry. Tony Pollard has emerged as the Cowboys' best back and even earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022.

But Dallas entered this offseason with some question marks at the position.

Pollard's contract was set to expire, but the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him. However, he's also recovering from a broken left fibula and high ankle sprain suffered in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Elliott's six-year, $90 million contract extension has proved to be a hefty price tag for a running back in apparent decline.

But Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Monday, Jan. 23, that Elliott was willing to take a pay cut to stick with the team.

Given Elliott's overall decline in production and Pollard getting the franchise tag, it seemed like a parting of ways with the Cowboys was in the works. The move could become official very soon, making him a free agent for the first time in his career.