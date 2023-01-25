X

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Mocked by NBA Twitter for Late Game Collapse vs. Heat

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 25, 2023

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) takes a shot against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

    A disastrous fourth quarter effort that included a 6:28 scoreless stretch, a blown double-digit edge and a turnover with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final seconds led to the Boston Celtics falling 98-95 to the host Miami Heat on Tuesday.

    The Celtics led 87-77 with 8:47 remaining, but a massive scoring drought propelled Miami to a 15-0 run.

    NBA @NBA

    Make that a 15-0 <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiHEAT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiHEAT</a> run 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/aTlzcelRYu">https://t.co/aTlzcelRYu</a> <a href="https://t.co/3dh742XqQu">pic.twitter.com/3dh742XqQu</a>

    Jayson Tatum, who finished with 31 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, finally broke the slump with a three-point play.

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    Big basket from JT on the and one ⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/bfos9ft3uR">pic.twitter.com/bfos9ft3uR</a>

    Boston eventually clawed back to tie the game at 95 on a Grant Williams three-pointer.

    However, Miami center Bam Adebayo, who posted 30 points and 15 rebounds, countered with a jumper to put the Heat ahead for good.

    NBA @NBA

    🚨 Bam for the lead on TNT! 🚨 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBARivalsWeek?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBARivalsWeek</a> <a href="https://t.co/KhIrFYW3C4">pic.twitter.com/KhIrFYW3C4</a>

    Boston had a chance for the tie or the win, but head coach Joe Mazzulla opted against calling a timeout. The possession ended with Heat guard Tyler Herro intercepting a Tatum crosscourt pass.

    Boston got another shot to tie the game after Haywood Highsmith made 1-of-2 free throws, but a Payton Pritchard three-point attempt did not connect.

    The Celtics entered this game missing Jaylen Brown (right adductor strain), Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), Al Horford (lower back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons), so they weren't close to full strength.

    The Heat weren't either with Jimmy Butler (lower back tightness) missing this one, but the Celtics were ultimately missing four of their six top scorers. Outside the turnovers, Tatum played very well, and Derrick White (23 points) was also exceptional.

    But their efforts weren't enough in a game Boston should have won. The Celtics were ultimately too sloppy with 17 turnovers). Tatum had as many turnovers as the entire Heat team (seven). The giveaways helped the Heat win despite shooting just 36.2 percent from the field.

    This was also a quiet night from the bench, which scored just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

    The Celtics still sport the league's best record at 35-14 despite losing on back-to-back nights after falling 113-98 to the Orlando Magic on Monday. A nine-game winning streak leading to the pair of losses in Florida ultimately propelled Boston to the top.

    Tuesday proved to be a missed opportunity, however, and Twitter gave its take on the matter.

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    Celtics gave away the ball 17 times in the narrow loss to the HEAT, in a matchup the Celtics had a chance to win if they didn't again generate self-inflicted wounds. <a href="https://t.co/ySg1DVRsko">pic.twitter.com/ySg1DVRsko</a>

    Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico

    A rare instance this season where it felt like the Celtics just gave a game away, regardless of who was active tonight.

    Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman

    Very few legitimate collapses outta the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> this season. We saw one tonight.

    Kenny III☘️ @CELTICSvsEvery1

    Ultimate collapse by the Celtics LOL <br><br>Funniest part is the Heat are the worst 4th quarter scoring team in the NBA and went on a 15-0 run in the 4th🤣

    Jace @BasedJace_

    Choke jobs like tonight are why the Celtics went 7 games against the Bucks and Heat last year and why they lost to the Warriors in the Finals

    CelticsWorld @WorldOfCeltics

    Boston Celtics and blowing leads <a href="https://t.co/05Y4lS5ZIC">pic.twitter.com/05Y4lS5ZIC</a>

    Boston Sports Gordo @BOSSportsGordo

    If you go 6 minutes and 27 seconds without scoring in the 4th quarter, you don't deserve to win the game.<br><br>Celtics had a lot of guys down tonight, but that can't happen.

    John-Griner Canady @Johng_c

    What a shitty way to lose. Led the whole game generally to choke in one of the worst ways possible..<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    It's on everyone.<br><br>Tatum could have called a timeout himself when it went to crap. Or he could have swung it to White, at the very least.<br><br>Mazzulla could have called timeout.<br><br>Anyone on the floor could have called timeout when it was going to crap.<br><br>It was bad on all of them. <a href="https://t.co/auNBhVfum2">https://t.co/auNBhVfum2</a>

    Donna Winter @jamaicanceltic

    <a href="https://twitter.com/jaytatum0?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jaytatum0</a> has a turnover problem. Probably worse than last year, if that is possible. <a href="https://twitter.com/celtics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celtics</a> preach about not turning over the ball and proceed to have 17 TOs a game. INFURIATING <a href="https://t.co/WvwZudkuXL">https://t.co/WvwZudkuXL</a>

    Boston will look to bounce back on Thursday at home against the New York Knicks.

