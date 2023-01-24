X

    NBA Rumors: Magic's Mo Bamba 'Readily Available' Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 24, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Mo Bamba #11 of the Orlando Magic looks on in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 09, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba is reportedly "readily available" in a trade before the Feb. 9 deadline.

    Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Magic would move Bamba as his time in the rotation has dwindled. O'Connor mentioned the Los Angeles Clippers as a potential suitor.

