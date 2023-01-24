Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Tuesday

0 of 3

Andy Cheung/Getty Images

The two best American title hopefuls were eliminated at the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday.

Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 seed and lone U.S. player left in the women's singles, fell in straight sets to Victoria Azarenka.

The 28-year-old was the top-seeded name left her in half of the draw, but she was the only one without a Grand Slam title among the four quarterfinalists in the top portion.

Azarenka held an edge over Pegula almost instantly, and her experience shined inside Rod Laver Arena in the 6-4, 6-1 victory.

The two-time Australian Open champion will face Elena Rybakina in the semifinals after the Kazakh player defeated Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

Sebastian Korda was one of three Americans to qualify for the last eight in the men's singles, but a wrist injury in the third set forced him to retire in his match against Karen Khachanov.

The 22-year-old was viewed as the best U.S. shot to advance to the final because Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, two unseeded players who face each other on Wednesday, would have to go through Novak Djokovic to reach the final.

Korda was down two sets and a break at the time of his retirement, but he leaves Melbourne with his best finish in a major tournament.

Khachanov now faces Stefanos Tsitsipas, a four-time Australian Open semifinalist, in the next round with the winner likely facing nine-time champion Djokovic.