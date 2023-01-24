Super Bowl 2023: Date, Schedule and Predicting Teams for NFL Championship Game

2 of 3

...the Cincinnati Bengals.

Based on how well they played in Super Bowl LVI, it's no surprise that Cincinnati was able to learn from last season and make it all the way back to this point.

Winners of 10 straight games, the Bengals have come together to fire on all cylinders at the right time, and it's mostly because of the play of superstar quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow has all of the skills of a great QB, but his patience, poise and calm are why he's able to do it when the lights shine brightest. That's how he was able to go into Highmark Stadium and beat the Bills on their own snow-laden turf, and he did it against another phenomenal signal-caller in Josh Allen.

He'll have to do it again against another incredible QB and leader in Patrick Mahomes.

Burrow got the 27-24 overtime win over Mahomes in last year's AFC title game, so this is a rematch that fans won't want to miss.

The only problem is Mahomes has a right high-ankle sprain as the result of a hit from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key in the first quarter of the Chiefs' 27-20 divisional-round win.

Mahomes has said he will play through the pain, but that's easier said than done, especially against a Bengals team that finished the regular season as the NFL's third-best defense.

If Mahomes can get enough treatment on that ankle and somehow play to his potential, this game will be a shootout. But in the end, Burrow and Co. will earn the right to represent the AFC in Glendale.