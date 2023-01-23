Report: Jeff Bezos May Sell Washington Post to Buy Commanders from Daniel Snyder

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

While Jeff Bezos has not formally entered the bidding process for the Washington Commanders, he reportedly may look to sell the Washington Post in an effort to help him land the NFL team.

According to Josh Kosman of the New York Post, "chatter is growing" that Bezos may undertake such a move to appease Commanders owner Daniel Snyder even though a spokesperson for the Amazon founder and one for the newspaper itself said it is not for sale.

"I think Bezos' people could go to Dan and say as a gesture of goodwill, 'We are selling the paper,'" a source Kosman described as "close to the situation" said. "I think that would go a long way with Dan."

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported there are "indications" Snyder would prefer not to sell to Bezos.

That echoes a November report from Peter King's Football Morning in America column, which cited a source who said, "It'll never happen. Dan Snyder detests the Washington Post. No way he'd sell to the owner of that paper."

There have been a number of Washington Post reports regarding Snyder and investigations into the culture of the Commanders organization.

The team hired attorney Beth Wilkinson in 2020 to investigate. The NFL took over the investigation, which ultimately determined there was a culture of sexual harassment, bullying and more misconduct within the organization.

Snyder gave over day-to-day control to his wife, Tanya, and the Commanders were fined $10 million as a result.

Former SEC chair Mary Jo White is leading a second investigation into the Commanders that is looking into a number of things, including an allegation that Snyder sexually assaulted a woman on his plane in 2009.