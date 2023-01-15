X

    NFL Rumors: Jeff Bezos Hasn't Bid for Commanders; No Offers Have Exceeded $6.3B

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 24: A detailed view of a helmet belonging to a Washington Commander player is seen on the field during pregame warm ups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly hasn't been that aggressive in bidding for the Washington Commanders.

    According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, none of the bids that were submitted ahead of the initial Dec. 23 deadline were higher than $6.3 billion. What's more, Bezos wasn't one of the potential buyers who put in a bid ahead of that first deadline.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.