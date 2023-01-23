Jerry Jones: 49ers Loss 'Didn't Change My Mind' About Dak Prescott Being Cowboys' QB

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dak Prescott's turnover-laden play finally came back to bite the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, arguably costing them a shot at playing for an NFC championship.

Still, owner Jerry Jones is undeterred about moving forward with Prescott as his quarterback.

"I'll line up there five times with a like situation and if we've got him at quarterback, I'll take my chances," Jones said after the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. "We'll come out of here with something good out of this. That's an edge.

"Tonight didn't change my mind about the edge with him."

Prescott threw two first-half interceptions in the loss, both of which led to San Francisco field goals. The second pick was more harmful, taking potential off the board that would have likely given the Cowboys a lead going into halftime. Dallas received the second-half kickoff, so the game could have quickly shifted into a two-score lead for the Cowboys if Prescott could have avoided turnovers.

"Just two throws that I can't have, you can't have in the playoffs," Prescott said. "You can't have them when you're trying to beat a team like that. You can't have it on the road. There's no excuses for that. Those two are 100 percent on me. I've got to be better. There's no other way to sugarcoat it."

Turnovers were a major issue for Prescott throughout the 2022 season. He set a career high with 15 interceptions during the regular season, tying Houston's Davis Mills for the league lead despite playing in three fewer games.

After posting a 1.7 percent interception rate over his first six NFL seasons, Prescott was picked off on 3.8 percent of his passes in 2022. While there is likely some mean regression coming next season, the vast majority of his picks this year were jarring mental gaffes that left Cowboys fans dumbfounded.

Even if Jones wanted to move on from Prescott, it would be borderline impossible this offseason. The Cowboys would have to pay an $89.1 dead cap hit—by far an NFL record—to release or trade him before June 1. It's very likely Prescott will restructure his contract in the spring as well to lower his $49.1 million cap number, a move that would essentially lock him in through the 2024 campaign.