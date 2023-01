NBA, Meta Extend Partnership; Fans Can Watch 52 Live Games in VR This Season

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The NBA is coming to the virtual reality world.

The league extended its partnership with Meta and will broadcast 52 live games in VR this season in Xtadium on the Meta Quest Platform. Fans using Meta Quest VR headsets can experience the games in VR and even suit up their Meta Avatars in official NBA apparel.

Here is a look at the schedule of games:

Jan. 18: Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. PT

Jan. 19: Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

Jan. 20: Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7: 30 p.m. ET and 4:30 pm PT

Jan. 21: ​​Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT

Jan. 22: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

Jan. 23: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. ET and 4 pm PT

Jan. 24: Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

Jan. 25: Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

Jan. 27: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET and 5 pm PT

Jan. 29: LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT

Jan. 31: Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT

Feb. 1: Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

Feb. 2: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT

Feb. 4: LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks, 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT

Feb. 7: Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 8: Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT

Feb. 9: Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 13: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 14: Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 15: New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 16: Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

Feb. 23: Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT

Feb. 24: Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT

Feb. 26: Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks, 3 p.m. ET and 12 p.m. PT

Feb. 27: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks—Immersive 180-Degree Game, 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 28: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT

March 1: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT

March 2: Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT

March 5: Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. PT

March 6: Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers—Immersive 180-Degree Game, 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT

March 7: Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. PT

March 8: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT

March 11: Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT

March 14: Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans—Immersive 180-Degree Game, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

March 15: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT

March 18: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT

March 19: Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets, 3:30 p.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. PT

March 21: San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

March 22: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

March 23: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT

March 26: Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 3:30 p.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. PT

March 27: Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET and 4:00 p.m. PT

March 28: Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

March 29: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

March 31: Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT

April 1: LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. PT

April 2: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks—Immersive 180-Degree Game, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

April 4: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

April 5: Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

April 7: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT

April 8: Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers—Immersive 180-Degree Game, 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT

April 9: Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks, 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT

While Xtadium is only available in the United States, Meta Horizon Worlds is available in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Iceland, Ireland, France and Spain on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro.

In addition to the 52 live games in VR, five of the contests will feature presentations in 180-degree monoscopic VR with celebrity broadcasters.

There are also future plans for NBA League Pass to be available in the social VR experience on Meta Quest.