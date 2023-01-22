SNL Spoofs Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and 'NFL on Fox' Crew in Latest Video

Ian Maddox for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The NFL is seemingly on everyone's mind during the playoffs.

Even at Saturday Night Live.

The show gave the cold-open spot in its latest episode to a spoof of the NFL on Fox crew, with Kenan Thompson playing Curt Menefee, Mikey Day playing Howie Long, James Austin Johnson playing Jimmy Johnson, Devon Walker playing Michael Strahan and Molly Kearney playing Terry Bradshaw.

The sketch had the crew interview Rep. George Santos (who was played by Bowen Yang) and played on recent headlines by introducing him as a Heisman Trophy winner with more championships than Tom Brady.

Nicole Grether and Betsy Klein of CNN noted "Santos, who represents New York's 3rd District, has been under immense scrutiny over the past month for lying and misrepresenting his educational, work and family history."

The SNL spoof came the day before the NFL on Fox is set to air Sunday's NFC divisional-round game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.