Tyson Fury Wants Fight vs. UFC Legend Francis Ngannou with Mike Tyson as Referee

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

In case a proposed fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou doesn't have enough star power already, Fury wants boxing legend Mike Tyson to referee the bout.

The Gypsy King discussed the potential match on Saturday:

"Francis Ngannou, I know you're out of contract with the UFC," Fury said (h/t Dan Hiergesell of MMA Mania). "You want to earn some big-boy money? Come and see the 'Gypsy King,' and let's do a big, big fight for the baddest MF on the planet. Let's kick it up spicy in a cage, four-ounce gloves, under Queensbury, and let's have a badass referee like 'Iron' Mike Tyson."

Ngannou won the UFC heavyweight title before being released from his contract earlier this month, making him a free agent. Though his next move hasn't been decided, there likely wouldn't be anything bigger than a fight against Fury, an undefeated boxer considered one of the top stars in the sport.

The two teased a hybrid fight last April, although Ngannou was still under contract with the UFC at the time.

It seems Fury is still hopeful for this type of fight, featuring a cage and lighter gloves to replicate an MMA competition. Adding Tyson, a former heavyweight boxing champion, only adds to the intrigue.