Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Sunday's Winners and Losers

Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Two former Grand Slam champions shook up the women's singles field at the Australian Open on Sunday.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina took down top seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets, while 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko knocked out Coco Gauff.

Swiatek's loss to Rybakina was just the third loss suffered by the top-seeded Pole in the last five Grand Slams.

Rybakina has now taken out two of the four semifinalists from last year's Australian Open. She defeated Danielle Collins in the third round.

Ostapenko earned her first quarterfinal appearance in a Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2018 with her upset over the American teenager Gauff.

The upsets could be welcome news for American Jessica Pegula, who won her fourth consecutive match in two sets over former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

The upsets extended to the men's singles bracket as well, as No. 6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 10 seed Hubert Hurkacz fell on Sunday.

Hurkacz lost to rising American star Sebastian Korda, who will face Karen Khachanov in his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal match.

Auger-Aliassime's and Hurkacz's exits made Stefanos Tsitispas the clear favorite to reach the men's final from the top half of the bracket. Tsitsipas won the match of the day in five sets over Jannik Sinner.