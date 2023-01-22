UFC Legend Jose Aldo to Be Inducted into 2023 Hall of Fame Class

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Mixed martial arts legend Jose Aldo will be inducted into UFC's Hall of Fame class of 2023.

The news was announced during the UFC 283 broadcast on Saturday evening, a card featuring a pair of title fights between light heavyweights Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill and flyweights Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

Aldo has a professional lifetime record of 31-8 (13-7 UFC). He was UFC's first-ever featherweight champion after the promotion absorbed World Extreme Cagefighting, where Aldo held that division's belt.

He successfully defended the belt a record seven times but lost it to Conor McGregor via first-round knockout in Dec. 2015. McGregor moved up to welterweight, and Aldo later beat Frankie Edgar for an interim belt before being promoted to undisputed champion.

Aldo later lost the belt to Max Holloway in 2017 and fell in a rematch as well. He moved up to bantamweight in the latter portion of his career and even fought for the vacant title belt, losing to Petr Yan in 2020.

Still, the 36-year-old enjoyed a sensational career capped by his retirement in September. His tenure also included four Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night bonuses.

UFC President Dana White provided a statement regarding Aldo's well-deserved honor.

"Jose Aldo is the greatest featherweight of all time," UFC president Dana White said in a news release, per Nolan King of MMA Junkie.

"From WEC to UFC, Jose helped us build the sport of MMA and UFC as a brand, as well as change the perception of the smaller weight classes and what they could accomplish inside the octagon. It will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer."

Per King, no official date for the 2023 ceremony has been announced yet, but the event "historically coincides with the promotion's 'International Fight Week' festivities in July."