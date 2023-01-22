NFL Divisional Saturday 2023 Takeaways from Chiefs vs. Jaguars and Eagles vs. Giants

1 of 2

David Eulitt/Getty Images

No team expects to lose a player temporarily because of injury, but coaching staffs better have a good backup or contingency plan in case someone goes down. The Kansas City Chiefs showed they're able to survive and win even when Patrick Mahomes isn't close to 100 percent.

For a little more than three quarters, Mahomes played through an ankle injury that forced him out of the game for a short period. During the second quarter, he went to the locker room and returned to the sideline with his ankle heavily wrapped in tape.

Meanwhile, backup quarterback Chad Henne engineered a scoring drive that started on Kansas City's 2-yard line. He threw his first career touchdown pass in the playoffs, which gave the Chiefs a 17-7 lead (after the extra point).

Going into halftime, the Chiefs led 17-10, and Mahomes returned in the third quarter, but he clearly favored his ankle. He still led a touchdown drive midway through the final quarter, showing he's capable of delivering pinpoint passes on one leg. The MVP candidate went 22-of-30 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Nonetheless, we should take note of the Chiefs' play-calling with Mahomes hurt for most of the game. Kansas City ran the ball 30 times for 144 yards. Rookie seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco led the charge on the ground with 95 yards on 12 rush attempts.

After the game, Mahomes said X-rays on his ankle came back negative, but if he has limited mobility going forward, the Chiefs may have to lean on the ground game next week against the Cincinnati Bengals or Buffalo Bills. Both of Kansas City's potential AFC Championship Game opponents rank within the top seven in run defense.

Head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will undoubtedly take Mahomes' health into consideration when they devise game plans in the upcoming week. While the two-time All-Pro passer can still carve up a defense from the pocket, Kansas City will likely need more offensive balance to keep him out of harm's way.