Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Saturday's Winners and Losers

MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images

The Australian Open is once again Novak Djokovic's tournament to lose.

The nine-time Australian Open winner has dropped one set over three matches in the men's singles draw while many of his closest rivals exited the competition, and he is the only player of the 16 remaining in the men's draw with a major title to his name.

The 35-year-old is expected to cruise through the bottom part of the men's singles bracket and into the final. Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune and Alex De Minaur are Djokovic's biggest threats in his half, and the former two are slated to face off in the round of 16. De Minaur is next up for Djokovic.

Even though the inevitable seems likely on the men's side, there are still a few good stories in the draw, including the advancement of three unseeded American players. Ben Shelton, J.J. Wolf and Tommy Paul won unseeded battles on Saturday to continue their surprising runs in Melbourne.

In the women's draw, Iga Swiatek has been so dominant that her progression to the final looks as certain as Djokovic's.

Aryna Sabalenka, Belinda Bencic and Caroline Garcia are the top-seeded players left in the bottom half of the draw, and Sabalenka and Bencic's wins on Saturday set up a blockbuster round-of-16 showdown for Monday.

At least one unseeded woman will make it to the quarterfinals. Donna Vekić and rising teenage star Linda Fruhvirtova each won on Saturday in a part of the bracket that was broken open by No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur's second-round defeat.