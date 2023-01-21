Former Georgia Wide Receiver Adonai Mitchell to Transfer to Texas

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Former Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell announced via social media Friday that he has committed to Texas.

Mitchell entered the transfer portal Wednesday, and Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com reported at the time that speculation was heating up about the Texas native becoming a Longhorn.

Mitchell was a 4-star prospect in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and he received offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina, among others, before initially committing to Ole Miss in April 2020.

The 20-year-old received an offer from Georgia in July 2020 and promptly flipped his commitment from the Rebels to the Bulldogs.

During his 2021 freshman season, Mitchell caught 29 passes for 426 yards and four scores in 12 games. He was limited to just six games in 2022 because of an ankle injury and caught just nine passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

The Longhorns will greatly benefit from adding Mitchell to their offense in 2023. He'll join a group that includes Jordan Whittington, Isaiah Neyor and Xavier Worthy, who was the team's leading receiver in 2022 with 60 catches for 760 yards and nine touchdowns.

Mitchell should also help quarterback Quinn Ewers raise his game. As a freshman in 2022, Ewers completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Those numbers don't necessarily stand out, but Ewers showed flashes of his potential, leading the Longhorns to an 8-5 finish, their best record since they recorded the same mark during the 2019 season.

As for Georgia, they should be fine at wide receiver in 2023 despite the departure of Mitchell. The Bulldogs added Mississippi State's Rara Thomas and Missouri's Dominic Lovett via the transfer portal, and they still have Ladd McConkey.

Additionally, tight end Brock Bowers, who led the team in receiving yards, is returning for the 2023 campaign.

One question mark for Georgia entering next season is the quarterback position. While Carson Beck is in line for the starting job, he'll likely compete with Brock Vandagriff for that role following the departure of Stetson Bennett.