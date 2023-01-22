Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss

0 of 3

The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball.

However, there's a difference between being a "fun" team and a championship squad. The Bills reached the postseason in each of the past four seasons but failed to appear in the Super Bowl. Buffalo has been a team with few obvious flaws but one that simply couldn't get over the proverbial hump.



With a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals presenting a second straight divisional round exit, it's time once again for Buffalo to focus on reloading for next season.

Now that the Bills are out of the playoffs, their attention must shift to retaining key players, addressing the few needs they have and navigating the 2023 draft. They can potentially build a stronger roster and a title contender for next season, but it's going to take work.

Here, we'll examine Buffalo's impending free agents, potential free-agent targets and draft needs heading into the offseason.