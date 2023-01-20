X

    Bills Players to Wear Pendant Honoring Damar Hamlin Before Divisional Game vs Bengals

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 20, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Reid Ferguson #69 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the field while wearing a 3 patch honoring teammate Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

    The Buffalo Bills will be wearing No. 3 pendants to honor teammate Damar Hamlin prior to their AFC divisional round game on Sunday at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Ryan Talbot of NYup.com and syracuse.com relayed the news.

    Ryan Talbot @RyanTalbotBills

    For those asking, writing says:<br><br>"If you get a chance to show some love today do it! It won't cost you nothing." -Damar Hamlin <a href="https://t.co/qNeYvVxjTU">https://t.co/qNeYvVxjTU</a>

    Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a play in the Bills' Jan. 2 road game against the Bengals. He was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 11 and has since been a near-daily fixture at the team facility ever since, per head coach Sean McDermott to reporters.

    Much has been done to honor Hamlin, whose Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive has received nearly $9 million in donations.

    The Bills wore No. 3 patches in their regular-season closing game on Jan. 8 against the New England Patriots, a 35-23 win. The entire league also honored Hamlin in various ways that day, including outlining the No. 3 on the 30-yard line marker in Bills blue.

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    Playing for the patch on our jersey today.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveForDamar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoveForDamar</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForDamar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForDamar</a> <a href="https://t.co/0nDIyzkxPF">pic.twitter.com/0nDIyzkxPF</a>

    Kickoff on Sunday will be 3 p.m. ET at the Bills' Highmark Stadium.

