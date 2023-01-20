The 5 Best Opponents for Francis Ngannou's 1st Boxing Match

0 of 5

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, this is not your father's big-time boxing.

Francis Ngannou, a 6'4", 258-pound imposing figure, was the UFC's reigning heavyweight champion until just after dark on Saturday night in Las Vegas, when his chief mixed martial arts nemesis—Dana White—announced he'd been relieved of his title and released from any contractual obligations to the combat sports conglomerate.

Instantly, the competitive-punching world was turned on its head, and forecasters of all shape, sizes and inclinations began pondering what the 36-year-old French Cameroonian's next professional move might be.

Second-tier combat outfits suggested interest if he decided to defect in their direction, and the B/R combat sports team got to thinking about it, too, ultimately deciding that it's most likely the winner of 17 of 20 pro MMA bouts—including 12 by knockout—would steer himself to the ring.

Ngannou has floated the idea on more than one occasion in the past and went so far as to appear in the ring following a Tyson Fury fight last spring to publicly ponder the idea of a sport-vs.-sport showdown with boxing's most recognizable heavyweight kingpin.

With that in mind, the B/R team compiled a list of the five best ring options for Ngannou when and if he actually makes the transition. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section.