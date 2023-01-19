Report: Tom Brady Not Expected to Be Part of Fox's Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl 57

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not expected to be part of Fox Sports' broadcast for this year's Super Bowl, per Richard Deitsch of The Athletic:

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports last offseason to become the network's lead NFL analyst when he retires.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion briefly retired last year before deciding to play out his contract with the Bucs in 2022.

Tampa Bay and Brady endured an up-and-down season that ended with an NFC South title despite an 8-9 record. Brady struggled at times, finishing 18th in quarterback rating after ending 2021 seventh in that stat.

Tampa Bay then had a quick playoff exit after the Dallas Cowboys easily dispatched the host Bucs 31-14.

At the moment, Brady is an impending free agent. He's been heavily connected with the Las Vegas Raiders, who are coached by his old offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots, Josh McDaniels.

The Silver and Black are in the market for a quarterback after all but parting ways with Derek Carr. CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson reported that the Raiders would "explore the Tom Brady option in due time."

For now, Brady is still an active NFL player, and Fox Sports will roll with the two-man crew of play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and color commentator Greg Olsen for this year's Super Bowl, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.