Cowboys' Dak Prescott Wins 2022-23 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has won the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, given to a player in honor of his "outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it."

Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com referenced Prescott's charity work through his Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation after the quarterback was announced as the Cowboys' finalist for the honor on Dec. 6.

"The unprecedented challenges of the past few years spurred Prescott to broaden the mission of the community work done through his Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation. FFF now focuses on 4 main initiatives: colon cancer research, mental health and suicide prevention, bridging the gap between law enforcement the communities they serve, and offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships."

Prescott has endured significant hardships off the field. Of note, his mother, Peggy, died of colon cancer at the age of 52 in 2013. His brother, Jace, died by suicide in April 2020.

He is ultimately using his foundation to address a variety of causes close to his heart in hopes of improving and saving as many lives as possible. The Cowboys quarterback has also been open about his efforts to seek help for anxiety and depression in part so he can help others.

Prescott received the award at the annual NFL Honors ceremony Thursday in Phoenix. The former Mississippi State star talked about the responsibility he has to use his platform "to make an impact on our communities and to love our neighbors."

Prescott's community efforts received the highest accolades on Thursday, but he's among a host of players who have done their part. The signal-caller was among one of the final 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees (one per NFL team) on Dec. 6.

The group included stars such as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback (and 2022 NFL MVP) Patrick Mahomes, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

In the end, Prescott took home the honor. Per NFL.com, a $250,000 donation will be made to his charity of choice. The other finalists' selected charities will each get $40,000. Donations are made via the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Last year, former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth won the honor. He is a 16-year NFL veteran who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Rams before retiring after L.A.'s Super Bowl victory in February 2022.

The two-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler launched the Big Whit Homes for L.A. Families program before the 2021 season, among other community initiatives.

The NFL's Man of the Year award is named after the late Walter Payton, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who starred at running back for the Chicago Bears from 1975-1987.

The NFL began handing out the Man of the Year in 1970 but renamed the award after Payton, the award's 1977 winner, after his death in 1999.

If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 for 24/7 access to a trained counselor. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" to 741741. For more information about ongoing support and mental health resources, contact the HelpLine at the National Alliance on Mental Illness by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or emailing info@nami.org.