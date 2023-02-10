49ers' Nick Bosa Wins 2022-23 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa has won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time in his career.

Bosa nearly won the award unanimously:

Bosa amassed an NFL-high 18.5 sacks alongside 51 tackles (41 solo) and 48 quarterback hits. Thanks largely to his efforts, the 49ers allowed the fewest points and yards per game this season. Football Outsiders also ranked San Francisco's defense No. 1 in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average).

In addition, the 25-year-old finished tied for first in the NFL with 90 pressures alongside Parsons.

The Ohio State product entered the league in 2019 after the 49ers selected him No. 2 overall. He's been one of the game's most dominant defensive players ever since.

Bosa earned AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 after getting nine sacks, 47 tackles and 25 quarterback hits for the eventual NFC champions.

A torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season ended his sophomore year, but he returned with a vengeance in 2021 with 15.5 sacks and an NFL-high 21 tackles for loss. The 49ers followed suit and finished as the NFC runner-up.

This year's San Francisco team excelled as well thanks to the Bosa-led defense, finishing 13-4, winning the NFC West and earning an NFC Championship Game spot.

Bosa's victory was announced at this year's edition of the NFL Honors, which took place Thursday at Symphony Hall in Phoenix.