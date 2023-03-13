NFL Rumors: Patrick Peterson, Steelers Agree to Contract After 2 Seasons With Vikings

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency on Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Peterson spent the last two seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, and it's somewhat of a surprise the two sides couldn't agree to terms on a new deal.

The LSU product reiterated his desire to remain in Minnesota on the All Things Covered podcast in January (h/t Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press).

Peterson said (h/t Yahoo News):

"I would love to be there in that purple and gold again and give it a run again just because I love the community there. I love the organization. I love the new regime that (the Wilf ownership group has) brought into that building, the trainers, the strength and conditioning staff. It's just amazing. I truly believe it felt like home for me. I felt like it was a place that I belonged. But we all know it's a business."

Peterson appeared in just 13 games for the Vikings during the 2021 campaign because of a hamstring injury, but he still managed to post one interception, five pass breakups and 45 tackles.

The 32-year-old had a much better 2022 season. In 17 games, he posted five interceptions, 15 pass breakups and 66 tackles.

Before joining the Vikings, Peterson had spent the first 10 years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He earned eight Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro nods during his tenure with the franchise, which selected him fifth overall in the 2011 NFL draft.

Now with the Steelers, Peterson figures to be a significant part of the team's secondary.

With Peterson off to a new destination, the Vikings could turn to Akayleb Evans and Kris Boyd to fill the role, though Duke Shelley, Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum could be the leaders in the secondary.