Kenny Pickett 'Would Love' Steelers to Select Jordan Addison in 2023 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett would love to reunite with his ex-University of Pittsburgh teammate and wideout Jordan Addison, who is entering this year's NFL draft.

Pickett made the remarks on the latest edition of the Pat McAfee Show.

Pickett and Addison played together at Pitt in 2020 and 2021. They led the Panthers to an 11-3 mark, an ACC title and an Orange Bowl appearance in 2021. Pitt finished 13th in the final Associated Press poll that year.

Addison caught 60 passes for 666 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games in 2020 before posting a monstrous 100/1,593/17 stat line in 2021. He transferred to USC after the season and ended 2022 with 59 receptions, 875 yards and eight scores.

Meanwhile, Pickett racked up a ton of accolades in his final collegiate campaign, earning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the ACC Player of the Year award and a spot on the All-American First Team. He parlayed his success into going No. 20 overall to the Steelers in the 2022 draft.

The Steelers will return top-two wideouts George Pickens and Diontae Johnson, but no other receiver had more than 104 yards last year. Adding a player like Addison could go a long way in improving a team that finished No. 26 in scoring.

The latest consensus mock draft from NFL Mock Draft Database has Addison going No. 23 overall to the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers' first round pick is No. 17 overall.