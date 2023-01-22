B/R NHL Roundtable: 3-on-3 2023 All-Star Mock Draft

3 of 6

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

My thought process for this cutthroat draft was simple and operated with one idea in mind: All gas; no brakes.

Picking David Pastrňák with the No. 2 pick could be seen as a surprise among all the stars to choose from. After all, the only player I had no shot at was Connor McDavid because, duh. But Pastrňák has been incredible at filling the net, and he's in a contract year. I realize that has no bearing on anything that happens in an All-Star Game, and I'm mad you're bringing logic into this, but there was also the side effect that may or may not have been intended.

Pastrňák is one of Sara's favorite players and a fashion icon all wrapped in one black-and-gold uniform or wild pregame suit. Since there are zero bad picks you can make in an All-Star Game draft, there's no way I can be wrong. Win-win.

When it was time for my next pick, I'm all about the offense and about highlighting the superstar you might not be paying close attention to in Jason Robertson. All the goals, I demand them. But to get goals you could stand to use a distributor, right? That's why Erik Karlsson gets the call for me. He's back to the old EK65 form, which means he's setting up and scoring goals.

All gas; no brakes…except when I've got a brick wall in net with Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck. Sure, I missed out on my old pal Linus Ullmark, but if there's a threat to him for the Vezina, it's Hellebuyck. While my team is busy trying to thrive and fill up the net, I can feel confident when play goes the other way because Hellebuyck is going to stop them.

- Joe Yerdon