5 NFL Coaches on Hot Seat for 2023 Before '22 Campaign Even Ends

Among the opening scenes of Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark sits on what amounts to a sinking vessel and stares in the void not knowing exactly what's to come. The same feeling can be attributed to multiple high-profile coaches around the NFL. They don't know exactly if their situation will drastically improve in the near future or result in failure.

Each will certainly try his best to rectify what went wrong this past season and get the job done. But they do so with full knowledge that another year of disappointment will almost certainly cost them their jobs.

In multiple instances, smaller moves have already been made to act as a buffer between needed change and a complete overhaul. The fact of the matter is that 18 teams didn't make the postseason. Among those franchises, five fired their head coaches, while six others made significant changes to their current staffs.

"We're going to evaluate on how we can get better," Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters during his end-of-season press conference. "There is a fine line."

Anytime those type of moves are necessary, an uneasiness begins to invade an organization, because everyone knows the next step brings finality for those currently steering the ship. As such, the fine line, as Rivera described, is removing what's perceived to be the problem without laying the entire blame on those who are making the decisions.

