NFL Rumors: Chase Young's 5th-Year Contract Option to Be Declined by Commanders

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young reportedly had his fifth-year option declined by the team on Wednesday, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

He's now scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Young made a splash in his 2020 rookie season, registering 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

But injuries have limited the 24-year-old to just 12 games in the past two seasons and just 1.5 sacks in that time. A torn ACL in Nov. 2021 cut that season short and kept him out of action until late December of this past season.

For Young, the task now turns to focusing on getting back to an elite level in 2023.

"I only had three games, so I told my coaches, 'I'm about to go work out,'" he told reporters after the 2022 season concluded. "I don't have to rest my body like everybody else. So, I'm starting that early."

And not having to focus on his knee will allow him to improve in other areas.

"I'm excited that I don't have to rehab my knee this offseason," Young said. "I can just get strong as a mug, come back explosive."

There's no doubt Young has dynamic potential. The Commanders made him the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL draft for a reason.

However, the 2023 season is going to be something of a prove-it year for the Ohio State product as he looks to prove he's worthy of a lucrative, long-term contract extension.