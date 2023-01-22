Jaguars' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season, and not just because they exceeded expectations.

As the team with the league's worst record in 2020 and 2021, Jacksonville didn't carry many expectations at all. With a 3-7 record at the Week 11 bye, it seemed the team would only show incremental improvement, which was a nice start.

The 2021 first overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, was starting to play like the blue-chip quarterback he was supposed to be, and the team was competitive in several of its losses.

However, Jacksonville's second-half surge was stunning. Lawrence and the offense began to click, new head coach Doug Pederson got the players to believe in themselves, and Jacksonville went on a 6-1 run down the stretch to claim the AFC South crown.

The Jaguars shocked the NFL world again when they engineered the third-biggest comeback in playoff history, overcoming a 27-0 deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 during Wild Card Weekend. On Saturday, they hung tough with the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round but ultimately fell short 27-20.



Over the past two months, the Jags have shown they're not just building toward next year, but that they're already relevant. They went further than even the brightest optimist could have envisioned in early November. With a few more key pieces in place, they could be a legitimate title contender in 2023.

With Jacksonville's miraculous playoff run finally coming to an end, it's time to look ahead at the work that must be done in the looming offseason.

Here's a look at the Jaguars' list of impending free agents, potential free-agent targets and draft needs heading into the offseason.

