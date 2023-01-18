Oklahoma Police Investigating Shooting After Boys' High School Basketball Game

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Police are investigating a shooting at an Oklahoma boys' basketball game on Tuesday night.

According to Hallie Hart of USA Today, the shooting happened after a game between Del City and Millwood, and the Del City Police Department is leading the investigation.

Per KOCO News, "Police said there was one adult male who was shot and was taken to a hospital." Gun shots were reportedly heard both inside and outside the Del City High School facility.

"After the completion of the boys basketball game against Millwood High School, a fight occurred and gunshots were fired inside the field house," Del City principal Steve Gilliland said in a statement. "The Del City Police Department is onsite and investigating the incident. We will continue to update our families as more information becomes available."

Hart noted that the mother of a senior forward on the Del City basketball team said on Twitter that the team "is doing good" following the shooting.

Per Hart, Millwood senior guard William Mays wrote on social media, "Thank you guys for praying for us from both schools! I thank god for keeping my Millwood and Del City [families] safe! I pray for the people involved to realize that HAVING a gun don't make you popular! All we can do is pray that one [day] they will understand!"

Police said no suspects are in custody.