Flyers' Ivan Provorov Doesn't Wear Pride Night Jersey, Cites Religious Beliefs

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov decided against participating in a pregame skate Wednesday on LGBTQ+ Pride Night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

Every other Flyers player took part and wore warmup jerseys emblazoned with rainbow-colored names and numbers in celebration of Pride Night.

Provorov still played in the Flyers' 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, and while speaking to reporters afterward, he said his choice to not wear the pride jersey was because of his desire "to stay true to myself and my religion," which is Russian Orthodox.

The Russian defenseman added: "I respect everyone. I respect everybody's choices."

Flyers head coach John Tortorella supported Provorov during his postgame press conference, saying: "With Provy, he's being true to himself and to his religion. This has to do with his belief and his religion. It's one thing I respect about Provy: He's always true to himself. That's where we're at with that."

The 26-year-old Provorov was born and raised in Russia before making the move to the United States to play in the USHL and then Canada to play juniors in the WHL.

Provorov was selected seventh overall by the Flyers in the 2015 NHL draft, and he has gone on to spend his entire seven-year NHL career in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Provorov led all Flyers defensemen in ice time at 22 minutes and 45 seconds, and while he did not record a point, he had one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating.

Provorov has had an uneven season for a Flyers team that has perhaps exceeded expectations with a 19-19-7 record.

He has two goals and 13 assists for 15 points in 45 games to go along with a minus-7 rating, 83 shots on goal and 12 penalty minutes.

Provorov and the Flyers will return to the ice Thursday night when they host the struggling Chicago Blackhawks.