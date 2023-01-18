John Wall Calls Rockets Tenure 'Beyond Trash,' Discusses James Harden's Departure

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall did not enjoy his 18 months with the Houston Rockets.

During an appearance on the Tidal League podcast, Wall said his time with the Rockets was "beyond trash" while also discussing James Harden's mindset when he arrived in Houston.

Wall added:

"I'm going there thinking James is gonna be there once I get traded, but he already wants out. When I landed, I'm like, 'What's up? I'm about to land. Gotta go do my conference s--t.' He's like, 'Well I'm on my way to Atlanta to go to Lil Baby's birthday.' The f--k? He talking about, 'You wanna get on the jet with me?' B---h, I just got traded here. I can't f--k up. I've got to be on good terms. I don't know how the owner is, how the GM is. I don't know nothing."

Wall was traded to the Rockets in December 2020 just before the start of the delayed season after spending the first nine years of his career with the Washington Wizards.

The 32-year-old, who missed the entire 2019-20 season with a torn Achilles, appeared in just 40 games with the Rockets during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 40.4 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from deep.

Harden played in Houston from 2012 until he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021—nine games into the 2020-21 season. He began trying to force his way out of Houston in November 2020 and he played just eight games for the Rockets during the 2020-21 season, which was Wall's first in Houston.

Wall was then left to play on a team that was the worst in the NBA as it finished with the worst record at 17-55. At that point in his career, and today, Wall's desire is to win an NBA title, and it was clear he wasn't going to do that in Houston.

"We were trying to lose on purpose, tanking," Wall said of the 2020-21 team during his podcast appearance. Houston ended up with the No. 2 overall pick and selected Jalen Green.

After he played 40 games, Wall and the Rockets agreed to have him shut down for the second half of the 2020-21 season to protect his trade value. He then sat out the entire 2021-22 season as Houston searched for a trade partner.

The two sides agreed to a buyout worth roughly $41 million in June 2022, and he agreed to a two-year contract with the Clippers one month later.

Through 34 games this season, Wall is averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from the floor and 30.3 percent from deep. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the Clippers are open to trading him ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline:

"The Clippers are searching for depth in the frontcourt and have discussed guard John Wall in potential deals, league sources say. Behind Ivica Zubac, the Clippers have relied heavily on two-way big man Moses Brown but have also looked into a more accomplished center."

Wall is earning $6.5 million this season and has a $6.8 million club option for the 2023-24 campaign. If he's moved, it will be his third team since 2020.

Harden, meanwhile, is in his first full season with the Philadelphia 76ers after being traded to the franchise last season from the Nets.