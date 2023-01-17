Mets' Lineup Is 'Strong and Deep' Despite Failed Carlos Correa Contract, GM Says

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Despite the failed contract agreement with star shortstop Carlos Correa, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler expressed confidence in the team's roster heading into the 2023 season.

"We have a strong and deep lineup," Eppler told reporters Tuesday. "I'm confident in our group's ability to score runs, but look, this goes without saying, and I think I've said in the past relating to any one of the areas of the organization: You can always be better."

Eppler's comments contrast the remark Mets owner Steve Cohen made after the agreement with Correa was in place when he declared, "We needed one more thing, and this is it," per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Correa re-signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract after a tumultuous offseason that included contract agreements with both the Mets and the San Francisco Giants. His physical examination raised some questions for the Giants, which allowed the Mets to swoop in before they faced the same concerns. The main issue reportedly stemmed from the long-term health of Correa's surgically repaired right leg after a 2014 procedure.

Eppler declined to address New York's point of view on the matter, saying: "I'm not going to go into any detail there just out of privacy reasons as well out of respect to Carlos. I'm not going to elaborate on it."

While Correa would've been an obvious upgrade to New York's lineup, the Mets still have a solid group that should compete for a playoff spot once again next season. The team ranked fifth in runs (772) and second in on-base percentage (.332) in 2022.

The Mets also bolstered their pitching staff by signing American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, so the team has pieces in place that will surely overshadow the failed deal with Correa.