Raptors Rumors: OG Anunoby Trade Would Require 'Haul' in Dejounte Murray Range

Elsa/Getty Images

If the Toronto Raptors move OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, it's going to cost a boatload of assets, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

"Meanwhile, Raptors officials have left rival front offices with the impression, sources said, it would take a haul at least in the ballpark of Atlanta's offseason price for Dejounte Murray—multiple unprotected first round picks—for Toronto to even consider parting with OG Anunoby, a known favorite of Ujiri," Fischer reported.

The San Antonio Spurs traded Murray to the Hawks ahead of the 2022-23 season in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, who is now a Boston Celtic, a 2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte), 2025 first-round pick, 2026 pick swap and 2027 first-round pick.

The Spurs selected Murray in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft, while the Raptors selected Anunoby in the first round of the 2017 draft.

The Raptors are in the midst of a disappointing season. They're sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-24 record, and they're considering all of their trade options, including potentially bringing in a center such as Deandre Ayton or Myles Turner to pair with Pascal Siakam, per Fischer.

Anunoby, 25, has emerged as a star for the Raptors over the last few seasons. During his 2017-18 rookie season, he averaged only 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from deep.

So far this season, the Indiana product is averaging a career-high 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from deep.

Anunoby agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension with the Raptors in December 2020. He has a $19.9 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

If the Raptors ultimately decide to embark upon a rebuild, they could decide to build around Anunoby. If not, they should receive plenty of assets for him to help them build toward the future.