Antonio Brown's Snapchat Account Suspended After Posting Explicit Photo of Woman

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown had his Snapchat account suspended after posting an explicit photo of a woman.

Per TMZ Sports, a spokesperson for the social media app said the post is under investigation for violating community guidelines that "prohibit sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind."

TMZ reported Brown shared a "sexually-explicit private picture" of Chelsie Kyriss, who is his former partner and the mother of his children. The post was later deleted from his profile.

"I have reported his page and all pictures," Kyriss said in a statement to TMZ. "Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids involved as well."

On Dec. 1, Brown was wanted on a misdemeanor battery charge after he and a woman were involved in an argument at a home in the Tampa area on Nov. 28. The woman told police he threw a shoe at her and attempted to evict her from the home by locking her out.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office later dropped the charge and recalled an arrest warrant for Brown after the woman recanted allegations that he intended to cause her bodily harm.

Brown has been a free agent since being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 6, 2022. The move came after he took off his jersey, shoulder pads and T-shirt before running to the locker room during a game against the New York Jets.