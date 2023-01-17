NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Updated Postseason Picture, Divisional-Round Scenarios

2 of 3

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Jaguars at Chiefs

Despite four first-half interceptions by Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars rebounded just in time for Riley Patterson's walk-off 36-yard field goal to give the franchise its first playoff victory since the 2017 season.

Unfortunately, Jacksonville's wild ride will come to an end in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Jags just don't have the offensive weaponry to hang with Patrick Mahomes and Co. When these two teams locked horns in Week 10, the Chiefs sprinted out to a 20-0 lead before coasting to a 27-17 win. This contest might not be any closer, as the Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection is far more potent than anything Jacksonville's offense can muster.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Jaguars 21

Bengals at Bills

While Cincinnati and Buffalo both escaped the wild-card round, neither looked particularly impressive in the process. First, the Bills had to sweat out a three-point win over the Miami Dolphins despite carrying a 17-0 lead into midway through the second quarter. Then, the Bengals needed Sam Hubbard's 98-yard, game-saving scoop-and-score to put away a Ravens team playing without Lamar Jackson.

This one should be just as dramatic as both offenses are capable of holding their own in a shootout.

Josh Allen ranks favorably among the league's most dynamic signal-callers, but Joe Burrow isn't far behind, particularly with Ja'Marr Chase being in a good groove of late. If each teams' playmakers effectively cancel each other out, this could be decided in the trenches, which is good news for the Bills, who boast a superior (and healthier) offensive line.

Prediction: Bills 35, Bengals 31

