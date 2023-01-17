Mike McCarthy: Cowboys 'Need' Brett Maher vs. 49ers After Kicker Missed Record 4 PATs

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stressed the importance of getting kicker Brett Maher right ahead of the team's NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at the weekend.

In the wake of Maher missing an NFL-record four extra points in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round, McCarthy said the following about his kicker, per Pat Doney of NBC5: "We need to get him ready to go [for San Francisco] ... We need him. He's been super clutch for us all year."

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also gave Maher a vote of confidence, telling reporters: "I just played like s--t a week ago. So, I mean, that happens … Knowing what that guy has done with resiliency he's shown throughout his career, personally, no doubt that he will come back next week and be perfect."

Despite Maher missing each of his first four extra-point attempts, McCarthy stuck with him throughout Monday's game, and he was rewarded when Maher converted the extra point on Dallas' fifth and final touchdown of the contest.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.