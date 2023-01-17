NFL Rumors: Recent Chatter Surrounding 2023 Head Coaching Vacancies

0 of 3

It's not yet known who will be the head coaches for the five NFL teams that have openings at the top of their staffs. But none of them will be hiring Jim Harbaugh.

On Monday, Harbaugh confirmed that he'll be returning to the University of Michigan for the 2023 season, which will be his ninth leading the Wolverines. The news came after Harbaugh had been tied to several of the NFL head coach openings in recent weeks.

With Harbaugh out of the running, some teams may need to pivot. The five franchises seeking head coaches are the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

The Cardinals could be getting closer to hiring a head coach, as they no longer have an opening at general manager. On Monday, Arizona announced it had hired Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to serve as its GM.

As coaching rumors continue to swirl, here's some of the latest buzz from around the NFL.