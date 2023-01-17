Buccaneers' Russell Gage Taken to Hospital After Concussion, Possible Neck Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The actual game during Monday's playoff contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys took a backseat to a scary scene in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field following a lengthy delay when he suffered an injury on a hit.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles told reporters after the game Gage was taken to the hospital with a concussion. He had movement in his extremities and was also being checked for an injury to his neck.

Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times noted the pass-catcher "took a shot to the side of the helmet as he went down."

Any potential serious injury is reason for concern in an NFL game, but Gage's setback felt even more worrisome in light of the scene in Cincinnati in Week 17 when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was resuscitated after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed to the field.

Hamlin has since been released from the hospital and said he supported the Bills in their playoff win over the Miami Dolphins from home as he worked on his recovery.

As for Monday's development, players from both the Buccaneers and Cowboys knelt on the field with looks of concern as Gage was tended to during a lengthy delay.

Play eventually resumed, and Dallas put the finishing touches on a 31-14 win to clinch a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Gage, who played his first year on the Buccaneers after suiting up with the Atlanta Falcons for the first four seasons of his career, finished the contest with two catches for 10 yards.