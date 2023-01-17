Cowboys' Brett Maher Misses NFL Record 4 Extra Points in Playoff Game vs. Buccaneers

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys looked like Super Bowl contenders during the start of Monday's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Dak Prescott in full control while directing the offense and the defense dominating Tom Brady and Co.

They looked like Super Bowl contenders, that is, unless kicker Brett Maher was on the field.

Dallas scored the game's first four touchdowns but was up just 24-0 instead of 28-0 because Maher missed the extra point after all four scores. No other player in league history missed three extra points in a postseason game, and he made it worse by missing a fourth in the third quarter.

Social media had plenty of fun with the kicking issues:

Maher did ultimately convert an extra-point attempt in the fourth quarter, as he finished 1-for-5 in the game.

Although Maher struggled at a historic level on Monday, he still appears to have the support of his team. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters after his team's 31-14 victory that the Cowboys will "need" Maher for their divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers, as he has been "super clutch" all season.

Not only that, Prescott said he had "no doubt" Maher would bounce back and be perfect next week.