    Cowboys' Brett Maher Misses NFL Record 4 Extra Points in Playoff Game vs. Buccaneers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 17, 2023

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys looked like Super Bowl contenders during the start of Monday's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Dak Prescott in full control while directing the offense and the defense dominating Tom Brady and Co.

    They looked like Super Bowl contenders, that is, unless kicker Brett Maher was on the field.

    Dallas scored the game's first four touchdowns but was up just 24-0 instead of 28-0 because Maher missed the extra point after all four scores. No other player in league history missed three extra points in a postseason game, and he made it worse by missing a fourth in the third quarter.

    Todd Archer @toddarcher

    According to Elias, Brett Maher is the only player in any NFL game since 1932 to miss four extra points in one game, regular-season or playoffs. So there's that.

    Social media had plenty of fun with the kicking issues:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Brett Maher <a href="https://t.co/dqeoTn3VRD">pic.twitter.com/dqeoTn3VRD</a>

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Cowboys kicker <a href="https://t.co/frZe1dFEds">pic.twitter.com/frZe1dFEds</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Brett Maher now has the most missed extra points ever in a playoff game.<br><br>The previous record was 2 missed extra points.<br><br>He has missed 4 already. <a href="https://t.co/3vG5SQ3Kv1">pic.twitter.com/3vG5SQ3Kv1</a>

    Levi Edwards @theleviedwards

    This ain't even funny anymore I'm really concerned for this kicker.

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    Bruh I'm about to start kicking extra points at this point 😂

    Bobby BP Portis @BPortistime

    Broooo <a href="https://t.co/JeuBcdzozY">https://t.co/JeuBcdzozY</a>

    Carli Lloyd @CarliLloyd

    Man….gotta feel for this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> kicker.

    Dewan Hernandez @DewanGoesFor_20

    Cowboys Kicker is a Tom Brady fan must be 😂😂 or he tryna cover the spread

    malcolm delaney @foe23

    He kicking wide right off the left hash 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    I knew he had a fourth miss in him. What a debacle.

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    Playoff Kicker Yips?

    Tashan Reed @tashanreed

    Nah you CAN'T put that kicker out there anymore. He's DONE!

    Morten Andersen @GreatDane2544

    Are the Cowboys hiring?

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    At what point do you just say F the extra point we going for 2 every time?😂😂

    Merriam-Webster @MerriamWebster

    yips | noun | a state of nervous tension affecting an athlete in the performance of a crucial action

    Maher did ultimately convert an extra-point attempt in the fourth quarter, as he finished 1-for-5 in the game.

    Although Maher struggled at a historic level on Monday, he still appears to have the support of his team. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters after his team's 31-14 victory that the Cowboys will "need" Maher for their divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers, as he has been "super clutch" all season.

    Not only that, Prescott said he had "no doubt" Maher would bounce back and be perfect next week.

