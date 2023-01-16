Stein: Kemba Walker Focused on NBA Contract amid Rumors of Move to EuroLeague

David Berding/Getty Images

Kemba Walker reportedly isn't ready to give up on his NBA career.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Walker remains focused on landing another contract stateside despite it being "erroneously reported" he was headed to Olimpia Milano of EuroLeague.

Walker last played for the Dallas Mavericks before being released on Jan. 6, ahead of the guarantee date for his contract.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.