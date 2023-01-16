X

    Stein: Kemba Walker Focused on NBA Contract amid Rumors of Move to EuroLeague

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 16, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 19: Kemba Walker #34 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on December 19, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks 116-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Kemba Walker reportedly isn't ready to give up on his NBA career.

    NBA insider Marc Stein reported Walker remains focused on landing another contract stateside despite it being "erroneously reported" he was headed to Olimpia Milano of EuroLeague.

    Walker last played for the Dallas Mavericks before being released on Jan. 6, ahead of the guarantee date for his contract.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

