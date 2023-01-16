WWE Rumors on John Cena, Austin Theory, Vince McMahon's Return, Colby Corino Signing

Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Cena in WWE's WrestleMania Plans

When John Cena made his return to WWE at the final SmackDown of 2022, apparently it wasn't just for a one-off.

Fightful Select reported Cena filmed a yet-to-be-aired segment with Austin Theory at the Dec. 30 SmackDown in Tampa. While it's unclear what the segment was for, it's worth noting Theory was pulled from a live event in Toronto to fly to Tampa to film with Cena.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said Cena is currently penciled in for the WrestleMania 39 event in Los Angeles. The Fightful report indicated Cena was planned for a one-on-one match with Logan Paul as recently as two months ago, but it's unclear if that has been changed.

Cena has not competed at WrestleMania since he was part of the Firefly Funhouse match against Bray Wyatt three years ago at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The convenient Los Angeles location of this year's event should make it a star-studded affair, as Cena could wind up being joined on the card by The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who have both found themselves in WrestleMania rumors of late.

Of the three legends, Cena appears by far the most likely to compete on the card at this juncture.

Vince McMahon Could Be Planning TV Appearance

Vince McMahon's return may not only be happening behind the scenes.

Meltzer said people within WWE "wouldn't be surprised" if McMahon winds up making an appearance on television in character.

"Vince is at the office, he hasn't been to TV yet. But I say probably 'yet,'" Meltzer said. "There's certainly rumors running around that he will, I've asked people and they wouldn't be surprised. But it's not like there's a date.

"There's that feeling that Vince is gonna want to go out on TV and he'll get the big reaction when he does."

McMahon has not been on WWE television since his odd address to the crowd on the June 17 edition of SmackDown. That appearance seemed to be an act of defiance as the walls came closing in on the longtime WWE chairman amid allegations of sexual impropriety. He would retire a month later as pressure mounted behind the scenes.

Earlier this month, McMahon performed what amounted to a hostile takeover to return to his position as the chairman of WWE's Board of Directors. He's yet to take on any role in creative decisions for Raw or SmackDown, but that also may only be a matter of time.

Colby Corino Coming to WWE

Fightful Select reported former NWA star Colby Corino has reached an agreement with WWE after allowing his contract with NWA to expire.

Corino, 26, is the son of former ECW star Steve Corino, who is signed to WWE as a trainer and producer in NXT.

It's unclear what type of ceiling Colby Corino has in WWE given his 5'7" stature, but he could be a strong hand in NXT.

For now, he'll likely report to the WWE Performance Center where he can be evaluated and trained in the preferred WWE style.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.