Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has Had Greatest NBA Career Ever over Michael Jordan

Ahead of Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers had substantial praise for star forward LeBron James.

Rivers told reporters he believes James has distinguished himself over Michael Jordan and is well on his way to having the "greatest career of all time":

The GOAT debate has been raging on for years, and Rivers offered a caveat that he views Jordan as the "greatest of all time" despite James having the greatest career.

The 38-year-old has not lost a step in his 20th NBA season, averaging 29.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game entering Sunday. And at 37,989 career points, he is also closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record of 38,387.

The Lakers will be looking to end a two-game skid on Sunday, while the Sixers will be seeking their fourth win in their last five contests.