    Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has Had Greatest NBA Career Ever over Michael Jordan

    Doric SamJanuary 16, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 18: Doc Rivers of the LA Clippers and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers are seen after the game on March 18, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Ahead of Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers had substantial praise for star forward LeBron James.

    Rivers told reporters he believes James has distinguished himself over Michael Jordan and is well on his way to having the "greatest career of all time":

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    Doc Rivers on LeBron James: "I think he's going to have the greatest career of all time. I think he's already had it. And that's not … I think Michael [Jordan] is the greatest of all time, but that doesn't take anything away from LeBron. LeBron's had the greatest career"

    The GOAT debate has been raging on for years, and Rivers offered a caveat that he views Jordan as the "greatest of all time" despite James having the greatest career.

    The 38-year-old has not lost a step in his 20th NBA season, averaging 29.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game entering Sunday. And at 37,989 career points, he is also closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record of 38,387.

    The Lakers will be looking to end a two-game skid on Sunday, while the Sixers will be seeking their fourth win in their last five contests.

