Warriors' Turnover Woes Frustrate Fans in Loss to Zach LaVine, Bulls

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are a veteran-laden team with championship experience, but they didn't play as such on Sunday in a mistake-filled outing against the Chicago Bulls.

The Dubs totaled 23 turnovers in a 132-118 loss to the Bulls at United Center. Chicago (20-24) turned Golden State's giveaways into 31 points on its way to snapping a three-game losing streak.

It was a sloppy game from the start for the Warriors, as they fell behind by as much as 17 in the first quarter. Golden State's primary ball-handlers were the main culprits of the team's mistakes, as Stephen Curry had eight turnovers while Draymond Green had six.

The team also allowed Bulls center Nikola Vučević to dominate inside on his way to tying his career high with 43 points and adding 13 rebounds. Zach LaVine added 27 points. Klay Thompson led Golden State with 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting from three-point range. Curry had 20 points and 10 rebounds but came close to notching a triple-double that would've been unwanted.

NBA Twitter was not happy with the Warriors for their carelessness in what should have been a winnable game in their road trip:

Entering Sunday, the Warriors were tied with the Houston Rockets at the bottom of the NBA with 16.0 turnovers per game. Golden State gives the ball away at a higher rate on the road (17.3) than at home (14.8), and those problems were apparent once again in Chicago.

If the Warriors (21-22) want to defend their 2022 NBA championship, they will need to cut down on the sloppiness and play with the focus that propelled them through their playoff run last year.

Golden State will look to bounce back when it visits the Washington Wizards (18-25) on Monday afternoon.