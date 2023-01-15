X

    Warriors' Turnover Woes Frustrate Fans in Loss to Zach LaVine, Bulls

    Doric SamJanuary 15, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 15: Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr chats with Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry (30) during a NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls on January 15, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors are a veteran-laden team with championship experience, but they didn't play as such on Sunday in a mistake-filled outing against the Chicago Bulls.

    The Dubs totaled 23 turnovers in a 132-118 loss to the Bulls at United Center. Chicago (20-24) turned Golden State's giveaways into 31 points on its way to snapping a three-game losing streak.

    It was a sloppy game from the start for the Warriors, as they fell behind by as much as 17 in the first quarter. Golden State's primary ball-handlers were the main culprits of the team's mistakes, as Stephen Curry had eight turnovers while Draymond Green had six.

    The team also allowed Bulls center Nikola Vučević to dominate inside on his way to tying his career high with 43 points and adding 13 rebounds. Zach LaVine added 27 points. Klay Thompson led Golden State with 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting from three-point range. Curry had 20 points and 10 rebounds but came close to notching a triple-double that would've been unwanted.

    NBA Twitter was not happy with the Warriors for their carelessness in what should have been a winnable game in their road trip:

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    And the Warriors' road struggles continue, this time with a 132-118. <br><br>Thompson finished with 26 points and Curry with 20, but they had no answers for Nikola Vucevic, who scored 43 on 18-of-31 shooting, 5 3's. The Warriors also had 23 turnovers for 31 Chicago points.

    Warriors' Turnover Woes Frustrate Fans in Loss to Zach LaVine, Bulls
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Adam Koffler @AdamKoffler

    Steph Curry 4 assists to 8 turnovers today feels highly uncharacteristic

    Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay

    Can always count on the road Warriors to just give you a ton of extra possessions.

    The Forever Gifted @GiftedxBlade

    Warriors put together a turnover Masterclass tonight‼️<br><br>Gave up 40 to Vucevic, and lost to a Bulls team that had no Demar Derozan. Absolutely pathetic loss tonight 😂

    Brian Witt @Wittnessed

    Like, the constant fouling and turnovers can't be tolerated. There is no way for them to improve if those keep up.

    Kylen Mills @KylenMills

    While turnovers were certainly a problem in this one, the Warriors continue to struggle against a stretch 5. Nikola Vucevic has a season high 43pts, 13reb, 4 stl, the dubs didn't have an answer. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dubnation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dubnation</a>

    warriorsworld @warriorsworld

    Unserious Team… 19 Turnovers with 10 mins still remaining.

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    That was a goofy end to that 3rd quarter. Like the first quarter, the Dubs turn it over seven times.

    Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

    Dubs have committed 18 turnovers that the Bulls have turned into 25 points.

    John Dickinson @JDJohnDickinson

    33-19 Bulls to finish 3rd quarter after Warriors had built 8 point lead. Turnover problems returned for Warriors in quarter. They had 7.<br><br>Warriors turnovers by quarter<br>1st — 7<br>2nd — 4<br>3rd — 7

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Rough first quarter for the Warriors in Chicago. Only scored 20 points. Seven turnovers. Andrew Wiggins still struggling to find his jumper since return. Missed both his 3s and both his free throws. They're down 35-20 to the Bulls.

    GSWdelivery @GSWdelivery

    Turnovers and missed free throws…

    De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 @GoIdenState

    This team has a turnover fetish 😒

    Entering Sunday, the Warriors were tied with the Houston Rockets at the bottom of the NBA with 16.0 turnovers per game. Golden State gives the ball away at a higher rate on the road (17.3) than at home (14.8), and those problems were apparent once again in Chicago.

    If the Warriors (21-22) want to defend their 2022 NBA championship, they will need to cut down on the sloppiness and play with the focus that propelled them through their playoff run last year.

    Golden State will look to bounce back when it visits the Washington Wizards (18-25) on Monday afternoon.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.