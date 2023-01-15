NFL Wild-Card Sunday 2023 Takeaways: What's Next for Playoff Winners and Losers?January 15, 2023
On Sunday, NFL postseason action picked up with a classic David vs. Goliath matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins went into this game as the biggest underdogs via point spread in Wild Card Weekend history.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn't reduce the playbook with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson under center in place of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol) and Teddy Bridgewater (available with a dislocated pinky finger and knee injury).
The Dolphins had some drop issues and costly miscues, but they kept the score close with takeaways, big special teams plays and timely touchdown drives to prevent the Bills from blowing them out.
Still, Buffalo led Miami for most of the contest and held on to it for a 34-31 victory.
What's next for the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round? How can the Dolphins rebound after losing six of their last seven outings in the 2022 campaign?
Also, stay tuned for takeaways from the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens matchups.
Bills Survive Upset Alert, Must Clean Up Imbalanced Offense
The Buffalo Bills narrowly avoided a massive upset in a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins, but they didn't perform at the level of a Super Bowl contender. After going up 17-0 by the beginning of the second quarter, the Bills made critical errors that may have cost them the game against a stronger opponent.
Buffalo turned the ball over three times, and Miami scored 18 points off those takeaways. In their previous three games, the Bills have eight giveaways, and Josh Allen has thrown five interceptions, which should raise concerns as they face stiffer competition going forward.
The Bills rely heavily on Allen, and they don't force teams to respect their ground attack. On Sunday, running backs James Cook and Devin Singletary ran the ball 22 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Allen threw for three touchdowns, two interceptions and fumbled three times, losing one.
When Allen handed off to his ball-carriers, Buffalo picked up chunk yardage. Play-caller Ken Dorsey must do a better job of balancing the offensive workload to limit turnovers and prevent defenders from teeing off on his quarterback.
As the No. 2 seed, the Bills will host the No. 3-seeded Cincinnati Bengals if they beat the No. 6-seeded Baltimore Ravens Sunday night or the No. 4-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars in the event that the Ravens pull off the upset. Either way, Buffalo has a lot to clean up this week.
Dolphins Need a Reliable Backup Quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa in Their Future Plans
Early Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Tua Tagovailoa "is expected to return as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback for the 2023 season."
Tagovailoa hasn't played or practiced since he suffered a concussion in Week 16, and Teddy Bridgewater went into Wild Card Weekend with finger and knee injuries, which is why rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson made his third career start Sunday.
Though Miami had some frustrating drops early in the contest, Thompson only completed 18 out of 45 passes for 220 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins may have pulled an incredible upset if they had a more experienced quality backup signal-caller.
Regardless, the Dolphins must upgrade their quarterback room if Tagovailoa remains the starter for the 2023 term.
Even though Tagovailoa made strides in his first year under head coach Mike McDaniel, throwing for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 outings, he's not reliable in terms of availability. Tagovailoa has missed 14 games in three seasons with a litany of injuries, which include multiple concussions.
Because Tagovailoa has yet to play more than 13 games in a single season, the Dolphins should find a high-end backup for him while he's still on a rookie deal.
Per Schefter, medical professionals believe Tagovailoa will be able to continue his playing career after missing multiple outings with head trauma this season, but he still comes with great risk because of his lengthy and concerning injury history.
In March, Miami can target quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold on the free-agent market. Heinicke (5-3-1) and Darnold (4-2) finished with winning records as starters in 2022. Mayfield played well in five outings (four starts) with the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 850 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions with a 63.6 percent completion rate.