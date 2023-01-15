NFL Wild-Card Sunday 2023 Takeaways: What's Next for Playoff Winners and Losers?

0 of 2

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

On Sunday, NFL postseason action picked up with a classic David vs. Goliath matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins went into this game as the biggest underdogs via point spread in Wild Card Weekend history.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn't reduce the playbook with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson under center in place of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol) and Teddy Bridgewater (available with a dislocated pinky finger and knee injury).

The Dolphins had some drop issues and costly miscues, but they kept the score close with takeaways, big special teams plays and timely touchdown drives to prevent the Bills from blowing them out.

Still, Buffalo led Miami for most of the contest and held on to it for a 34-31 victory.

What's next for the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round? How can the Dolphins rebound after losing six of their last seven outings in the 2022 campaign?

Also, stay tuned for takeaways from the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens matchups.