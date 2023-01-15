49ers' Shanahan: Johnathan Abram Twisting Deebo Samuel's Leg 'Pissed Our Team Off'

AP Photo/Josie Lepe

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said his team was infuriated after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram twisted wide receiver Deebo Samuel's left ankle after a play early in the third quarter of the 49ers' 41-23 NFC Wild Card round win Saturday.

The incident in question occurred after Samuel caught a 21-yard pass to set the 49ers up with 1st-and-10 at the Seahawks' 16-yard line and his team down 17-16.

The 49ers took exception to what happened on behalf of their teammate:

Samuel talked about what happened with reporters afterward.

The four-year NFL veteran notably suffered a left MCL sprain and left ankle sprain during the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 11.

He missed the remainder of that game and the next three contests before getting back into the lineup on Jan. 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

After the ankle-twisting incident, San Francisco scored 25 unanswered points to take a 41-17 lead before Seattle added a late garbage-time touchdown.

Samuel led the 49ers with 165 yards from scrimmage, including 74 on a touchdown catch that put his team up 37-17.

The 49ers will now host a to-be-determined opponent during the NFC Divisional round next weekend. That team will be the Minnesota Vikings if they beat the New York Giants on Sunday in the playoffs.

If the Giants win, then the 49ers will host the victor of Monday night's Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff game.