Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens 'Haven't Changed Their Stance,' Want New Contract for QB

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Amid ongoing uncertainty around Lamar Jackson's knee injury, the Baltimore Ravens aren't looking to make a move at quarterback after this season.

Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens "haven't changed their stance" about wanting to sign the 2019 NFL MVP to a long-term contract.

Rapoport wrote:



"Whenever the season ends—Sunday against the Bengals or next week or at some point in the future—they plan to begin negotiating with Jackson with hopes of striking a long-term deal, sources say. They made inroads prior to the season, but never reached the point of getting close to an agreement."

Jackson's contract status has been a significant talking point dating back to last offseason. He was seeking a fully guaranteed deal in the wake of Deshaun Watson's $230 million pact with the Cleveland Browns.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Jackson turned down a five-year offer worth $250 million total and $133 million guaranteed before the start of the regular season.

The deal would have made Jackson the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL by average annual salary ($50 million). Aaron Rodgers is the highest-paid quarterback by average annual value at $50.3 million.

The $133 million guaranteed would have been the second-most among all quarterbacks, behind Watson's $230 million.

While it always seemed likely the Ravens would bring back Jackson next season, either on an extension or the franchise tag, there has appeared to be a disconnect between the two parties recently over a knee injury he suffered in Week 13.

Head coach John Harbaugh initially said Jackson would be back in a matter of "days" to "weeks" but that it wasn't a season-ending issue.

Jackson wound up missing the final five games of the regular season and won't play in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He tweeted Thursday there's still inflammation around his knee, which remains unstable because of a Grade 2 sprain.

This is the second consecutive season Jackson has suffered a significant injury late in the year. He missed the final four games of the 2021 season because of a bone bruise in his ankle.

The Ravens are 15-9 in Jackson's 24 starts over the past two seasons but 3-7 without him during that span. He threw for 2,242 yards, ran for 764 yards and accounted for 20 touchdowns this season.