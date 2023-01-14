Texans Rumors: Eagles OC Shane Steichen Interviews for HC Vacancy

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans announced that they have completed an interview with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for their head coaching position.

Steichen, 37, joined the Eagles as their offensive coordinator in 2021 when Nick Sirianni took over as the head coach.

Steichen spent one year at Louisville as an offensive assistant in 2010 before becoming the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers' defensive assistant for the next two seasons. He then served as an offensive quality control coach for the Cleveland Browns (2013) before heading back to San Diego in the same role.

Steichen stayed with the Bolts from from 2016-2019 and worked as their quarterbacks coach. He served as the Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2020 before leaving for Philadelphia.

The Eagles' offense has flourished under Steichen. Philadelphia finished 12th in scoring in 2021, a massive improvement from No. 26 the year before. The Eagles then ended up third in points per game this season as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned into an MVP candidate while leading the team to an NFC-best 14-3 mark.

The Texans are looking for their fifth head coach in four years. They fired Bill O'Brien after an 0-4 start in 2020 before turning over the reins to Romeo Crennel on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. Houston then went one-and-done with David Culley (4-13) and Lovie Smith (3-13-1) before parting ways with each coach.

Houston is casting a wide net in its latest coaching search.

Houston previously announced that it completed an interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Texans requested interviews with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Everro.

The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Alexander reported that the Texans also requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown. Peter Schrager of FoxSports.com also said Houston requested to speak with ex-New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.