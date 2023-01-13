Josh Allen, Micah Parsons Top NFL's List of Bestselling Jerseys During 2022 Season

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Josh Allen reigns supreme.

Well, at least in the jersey sales department. The Buffalo Bills' star quarterback had the top-selling NFL jersey of the 2022 season, followed by the Dallas Cowboys' linebacker extraordinaire Micah Parsons and the Kansas City Chiefs' probable MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

Allen, 26, is one of the game's most exciting players, throwing for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while adding 762 rushing yards and seven more scores. He's a one-man offense for the Bills, though the team has plenty of playmakers to support him.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Parsons has emerged as arguably the most dynamic defensive player in football in just his second season. He accumulated 65 tackles, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three passes defended in 2022, handling various roles from his linebacker position.

It isn't much of a surprise that Allen and Parsons' jerseys were flying off the shelves this season.