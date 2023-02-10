Sauce Gardner Wins 2022-23 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Sauce Gardner's career is off to quite the start.

He took home the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday, defeating fellow finalists in Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.

While Woolen was a finalist and Pro Bowler with 63 tackles, a league-best six interceptions, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown, it seemed to be a two-man race for this award between Gardner and Hutchinson by season's end.

They stood out among a strong defensive rookie class that also included impressive showings from Woolen, New York Giants pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, among others.

New York selected Gardner with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft after he helped Cincinnati become the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff.

The cornerback delivered on expectations, finishing the season with 75 tackles, an NFL-best 20 passes defended and two interceptions. He earned a head-turning grade of 88.5 from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.

The Jets could often trust the 22-year-old to match up with the opponent's best wide receivers, which was a major reason why they finished fourth in the league in points allowed per game. The defense was a bright spot despite a 7-10 record, and a rookie class that included wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall alongside Gardner provides reason for optimism.

Wilson won the Offensive Player of the Year award.

There is also plenty of optimism in Detroit despite just missing the playoffs at 9-8, and Hutchinson is a primary reason for it.

The No. 2 overall pick of last year's draft finished his rookie campaign with 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three interceptions, three passes defended and two fumble recoveries as a disruptive force along the defensive line.

Hutchinson, 22, capped off his season with two sacks of Aaron Rodgers as the Lions eliminated the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention in the Week 18 upset of their division rivals.

It was quite the exclamation point for the rookie who earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 80.7 and figures to be a central building block for Detroit for years to come.

Both Gardner and Hutchinson looked to be deserving of the award at times during their rookie seasons, but it was Gardner who ultimately separated himself from the pack.