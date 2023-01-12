Report: Texas HSFB Players Hospitalized After Doing 400 Pushups in Offseason Workout

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

At least eight Rockwall-Heath High School (Heath, Texas) football players were reportedly hospitalized following an offseason workout last Friday in which players were forced to do as many as 400 push-ups without any water breaks.

According to Greg Riddle of the Dallas Morning News, head coach John Harrell has been placed on administrative leave.

An unnamed Heath parent said her son was hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis, which Riddle defined as "a stress-induced muscle disorder that can damage cells and cause kidney damage and even failure in severe cases."

The player's mother said her son had to do 300 to 400 pushups. Two other parents said their children had to do more than 350 pushups, and one said the exercises had to be done in a 60-minute timeframe.

In addition, two parents of Heath players said "at least eight" players were hospitalized, based on their conversations with other parents.

Rockwall-Heath principal Todd Bradford sent a letter Tuesday and stated that multiple students "needed medical attention, and in some cases, hospitalization." He said Harrell, who has been with the school since 2019 and became the head coach in 2022, was placed on administrative leave while a third party conducts an investigation.

Brady Luff, a junior captain on the team, defended his coach in comments made to David Sentendrey and Dan Henry of Fox 4.

"He's treated us with nothing but respect and he loves every single one of us like his own," Luff said. Luff also stated that water was available and players were free to leave.

He also acknowledged his teammates in the hospital.

"I'm praying for all the sides that are in the hospital," Luff said. "They're my brothers."

Another parent painted a different picture in a message to Fox 4.

"As a parent we send our kids to school trusting that they will be cared for at the highest level," the parent said. "That has been the case until this unfortunate event."

The parent stated her child, who was hospitalized, had to do 300 pushups in an hour with no water or breaks.

According to Riddle, Rockwall Intermediate School District athletic director Russ Reeves declined comment. In addition, Harrell did not respond back when asked for comment.